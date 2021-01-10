Brokerages Set The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Target Price at $13.25

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

SSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 503,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,915. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $493.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.90 million. The E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The E.W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,452 shares of company stock valued at $785,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 11.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth approximately $5,525,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.