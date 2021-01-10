PAX Gold Trading Down 2.3% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,906.42 or 0.04967310 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $94.39 million and $7.07 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.80 or 0.04207474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00322451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 49,512 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

