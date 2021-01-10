ZEON Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $72,327.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

