On.Live Tops 24 Hour Volume of $105.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. On.Live has a market cap of $253,197.16 and $105.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, On.Live has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.39 or 0.04202443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00319203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

