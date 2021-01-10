Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.82. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $1,280,814.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

ROLL traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.99. The company had a trading volume of 179,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $189.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.21.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

