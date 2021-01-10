Brokerages Set ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target at $98.33

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,004 shares of company stock worth $14,650,345. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.76. 489,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.87 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.