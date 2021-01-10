Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Receives $20.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of MTEM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 225,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $512.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $814,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,304,996 shares in the company, valued at $57,612,256.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.