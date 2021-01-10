Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Royal Gold reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGLD. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 14,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1,889.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $105.60. 577,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,273. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.58. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

