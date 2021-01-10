QunQun 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $352,126.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $10.39 and $5.60. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $352,126.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.05 or 0.04223034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00318486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

