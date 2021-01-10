Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

QCOM traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,252,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $161.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 101,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

