Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Cap of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00111297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00634204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00233799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054717 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is

Kava can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

