Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,681.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NR remained flat at $$2.53 on Friday. 1,293,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

