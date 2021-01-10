Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.36.

Several research firms have commented on STLJF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $37.42.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

