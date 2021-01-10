Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Kyber Network, BitMax and OKEx. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $244.70 million and $184.63 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000135 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Kyber Network, TOKOK, BCEX, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, CoinBene, BW.com, Coinbit, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, DDEX, MXC, Coinall, Bitrue, Sistemkoin, OKCoin, WazirX, DigiFinex, FCoin, ABCC, OKEx, Crex24, P2PB2B, CoinPlace, CoinEx, C2CX, KuCoin, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Hotbit, BitMax, Bittrex and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.