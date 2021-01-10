XDNA Market Cap Reaches $16,593.25 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One XDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. XDNA has a market capitalization of $16,593.25 and $141.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XDNA has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000736 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 240% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About XDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

