Reef Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $29.60 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.73 or 0.04211722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00317469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

