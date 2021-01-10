Spectrecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015503 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008301 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002065 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00486367 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.