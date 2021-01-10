Ink (INK) Trading Up 1% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Ink has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $448,925.93 and approximately $99,143.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00637140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012813 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

