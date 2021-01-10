Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $104.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.