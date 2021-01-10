Analysts Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $433.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.00 million and the lowest is $432.50 million. NICE reported sales of $431.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.90. The company had a trading volume of 219,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

