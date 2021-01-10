Bella Protocol Market Cap Reaches $14.30 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002553 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.34 or 0.04229364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00319599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.