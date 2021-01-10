$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. ExlService posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $199,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $3,549,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,790,000 after buying an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,068,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 346.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 149,007 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 47.9% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 236,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 48.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 73,473 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $87.39. 131,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. ExlService has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

