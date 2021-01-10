Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of RNMBY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

