Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 16,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,707. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $383.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,838 shares of company stock worth $256,880. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

