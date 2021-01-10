Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $234.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.57.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

