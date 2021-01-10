Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Daré Bioscience worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

DARE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 863,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,102. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

