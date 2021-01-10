Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

RKT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 6,596,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,496,689. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

