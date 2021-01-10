Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives $14.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

