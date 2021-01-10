Master Contract Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,889.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $284,710.24 and $6,889.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.45 or 0.03344243 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022064 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

