$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $968.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,898. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

