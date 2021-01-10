NaPoleonX 1-Day Volume Tops $372.00 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $372.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.98 or 0.04083635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00310844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 coins. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NPXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.