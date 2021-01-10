Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Receives C$72.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCBO. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:DCBO traded down C$0.49 on Friday, hitting C$78.94. 48,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.72. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of C$10.30 and a one year high of C$86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.79.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.