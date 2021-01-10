Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post sales of $228.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.39 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $238.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $898.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $905.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $884.04 million, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $907.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 341,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $83.70.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

