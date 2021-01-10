Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVDY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ATVDY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

