Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.10). Viasat posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 882,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,711.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

