dKargo Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One dKargo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. dKargo has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $672,870.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.80 or 0.04191546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00317202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

dKargo Profile

DKA is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,373,351 tokens. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

Buying and Selling dKargo

dKargo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

