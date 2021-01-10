stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One stETH token can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00600532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00226969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012485 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STETHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.