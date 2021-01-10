Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.74 Million

Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will post sales of $328.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.06 million to $342.20 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 219,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,481. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $916.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 362,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 583,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 351,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after buying an additional 183,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 525.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 171,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

