Brokerages Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target at $1.41

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.41.

OAS has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,493 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1,466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,795,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,617,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OAS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 118,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.