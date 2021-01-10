Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $122.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.70 million. Lindsay reported sales of $113.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $474.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $475.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $502.40 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $505.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded up $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.00. The stock had a trading volume of 116,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,646. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lindsay has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $144.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

