Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $748.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report $748.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.00 million and the highest is $776.20 million. Pentair posted sales of $755.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

PNR traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. 2,054,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,289 shares of company stock worth $1,292,810 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.