Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $899.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.04.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.65 on Tuesday, reaching $319.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,178. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 166.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.71. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $320.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Autodesk by 190.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

