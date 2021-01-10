Lamden Price Reaches $0.0260 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $37,545.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

