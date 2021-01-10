Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.99 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $3.99 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $236.63 or 0.00600448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, Koinex and Kraken.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012535 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,850.05 or 0.88431180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,621,320 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Hotbit, Bitbns, Binance, ZB.COM, Coinbit, Trade Satoshi, Bitkub, Kucoin, Bittrex, CoinZest, MBAex, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Indodax, BigONE, Coinsquare, Bitrue, Gate.io, Koinex, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinEx, WazirX, BX Thailand, FCoin, Korbit, YoBit, Coinsuper, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Kraken, Bitfinex, Bibox, IDAX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.