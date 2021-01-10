Vai Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $24.09 million and $467,008.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.63 or 0.00600448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

