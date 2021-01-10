KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 88.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $33.94 and $24.68. KARMA has a market cap of $313,544.42 and $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004245 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00082798 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

