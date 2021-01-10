Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post sales of $165.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.50 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $171.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $671.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.42 million to $672.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $661.83 million, with estimates ranging from $660.10 million to $663.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOH. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 294,909 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,323,000 after buying an additional 80,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,878,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 314,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOH traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $81.88. 219,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $94.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

