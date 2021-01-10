Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.33 Million

Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $156.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $184.13 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $289.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $624.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.90 million to $652.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $845.77 million, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $910.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $41,067,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,083,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $15,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE remained flat at $$12.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,028. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.