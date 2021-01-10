Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $350.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.20 million and the lowest is $342.60 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $364.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FLOW traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,742. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth $13,822,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 72.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

