Verasity Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 62.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 101.6% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $3.83 million and $1.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00104920 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00304151 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000163 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002301 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

